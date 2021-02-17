Implosion of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City: WATCH LIVE

The Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey is set to be imploded around 9 am ET on Wednesday morning and you can watch on one of the webcams below.

The NYT reports: “Trump Plaza was the first of three casinos he owned before his gambling businesses in Atlantic City cratered and went bankrupt for good, leaving a trail of unpaid contractors and suppliers — and a bad taste for the Trump brand in this struggling city of 38,000. To detractors, including the Democratic mayor of Atlantic City, Marty Small, Wednesday’s planned demolition was the vivid embodiment of a long-awaited end.”