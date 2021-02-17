Biden Tells Anderson Cooper All Americans Will Be Able to Get Vaccinated by July, Says He’s Tired of Talking About Trump: WATCH

Towleroad Gay News

President Joe Biden held a town hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday night and took questions on a wide range of topics. Biden said all Americans would be able to get a COVID vaccination by July and said he expected the pandemic to be winding down by Christmas. Biden also expressed his fatigue multiple times at having to talk about the former president.

Said Biden: “For four years, all that’s been in the news is Trump. The next four years, I want to make sure all the news is the American people. I’m tired of talking about Trump.”

CNN adds: “Biden seemed to take pains not to over promise on the question of when children can return to in-person learning. He hoped kindergarten through eighth grade pupils could go back to five days a week, and that this could happen by the end of his 100 days in office in April. But he couldn’t say when older students, who are more susceptible to spreading Covid-19, would get the same treatment. He did advocate for pushing teachers to the front of the line for vaccinations, in an effort to get schools open more quickly, amid criticism from Republicans that he is unwilling to upset teachers unions, a powerful Democratic constituency.Biden’s caution could be the positioning of a politician who is setting low targets he thinks he can outperform. It is appropriate given the capricious nature of a virus that is mutating in a way that makes it more infectious and potentially more resistant to vaccines. ‘I don’t want to over promise anything here,’ the President said, contrasting sharply with his predecessor’s predictions that church pews would be full by Easter 2020 and that the virus would magically disappear.”

