Obnoxious Flag-Bearing Trump Supporter Taken Down After Attempted Insurrection of NYC Ice Skating Rink: WATCH

An obnoxious Trump supporter was taken down by security after skating onto a Central Park ice rink with a massive “Trump 2024” flag on Sunday after an announcement that the rink, run by the Trump organization, would be having its last day due to the city’s planned cancellation of its contract.

This asshole was last seen exercising his "first amendment right" to wave a Trump 2024 flag on a skating rink in Central Park and endanger all the people around him. pic.twitter.com/yW6g6Yhxg8 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) February 22, 2021

But that announcement was apparently premature, the NYT reports: “After complaints mounted throughout the day over the loss of a precious venue for outdoor entertainment and exercise during the pandemic — and as some New Yorkers, despite former President Donald J. Trump’s unpopularity in his home city, faulted City Hall for ending the contracts early — Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said on Sunday evening that the rinks would stay open for the season.”