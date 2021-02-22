Dominion Voting Systems Sues MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for $1.3 Billion Over False Trump Claims

Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems have filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Mike Lindell claiming that the MyPillow CEO harmed the company with false accusations that Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was rigged. Dominion has also filed previous lawsuits against Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and conspiracy theorist attorney Sidney Powell.

The WSJ reports: “In its complaint, the company cites a number of statements made by Mr. Lindell, including in media appearances, social-media posts, and a two-hour film claiming to prove widespread election fraud. Mr. Lindell said he helped produce the film, which he released online in early February.

Wrote Dominion in the complaint: “Acting in concert with allies and media outlets that were determined to curry favor with one of their biggest sponsors and to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election, Lindell launched a defamatory marketing campaign about Dominion that reached millions of people and caused enormous harm to Dominion. … Through discovery, Dominion will prove that there is no real evidence supporting the Big Lie. Dominion brings this action to vindicate the company’s rights, to recover damages, to seek a narrowly tailored injunction, to stand up for itself and its employees, and to stop Lindell and MyPillow from further profiting at Dominion’s expense.”

Lawyers for Dominion Voting systems say they’ve filed a defamation charge against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in DC federal court, writing "Mr. Lindell advertised 'absolute proof,' but he delivered absolute nonsense and fake documents sourced from the dark corners of the internet.” pic.twitter.com/lMBQl6lL74 — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 22, 2021