Mr. Biden, Bring My Vaccine. Randy Rainbow Drops Hints (And a New Parody) He’s Ready for Spring And Really Needs a Jab — WATCH

“Could you maybe at some point, just curse, or say something completely loony tunes or offensive? The other guy used to do that, and it made this whole thing a little funnier,” he opens the first face to face chat with the new President. Joe “Sandman” Biden does not, of course… rise to that request, sending Rainbow into dreamland.

Spooked by a quick nightmare cameo by that other guy, his thoughts turn to Spring.

Is this the end of a good run? A boring Biden ballad? Nope. Still sassy with a sexier side we knew was there and a bit twisted can twisted since he called Mom to tell her about dating Mel Gibson. (offensive language).

He’s not just front-row flirting from behind the pink jeweled glasses any more. It’s a sexy spring turn and sentiment many can relate to:

“I’m so tired of quarantine. Please Mr. Biden bring my Vaccine.” Randy Rainbow

Watch the video and buy the song to make it your spring theme (while supporting the guy who helped you get through it) it your spring theme. Throw on a light coat, strap on the rollerblades, get vaccinated, and remember what it’s like to smile at someone other than your dog or pod mates.

