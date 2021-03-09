Line Skipping Site By State of California to connect volunteers and community health groups.

In California: Legal Line Skipping

Currently ranked No. 27 by percentage of population vaccinated, California is looking to support community health expansion with the currency of line skipping to get volunteers fast.

Depending on the center, as few as four or eight hours will be sufficient to qualify volunteers as “Community Health Workers from the California essential workforce list” Cristina Valdivia Aguilar, a spokesperson for California Volunteers told SF Gate.

Join your friends, neighbors and thousands of volunteers across the state who are helping us make sure every Californian who wants a vaccine gets a vaccine. My Turn Volunteer, State of California

My Turn Volunteer is the site to check as a “Medical” or “General Support” volunteer. With staffing cited as one of the biggest hurdles to significantly increasing the daily vaccine rate, it’s a good bet. The state effort is built to connect volunteers with vaccine centers nearby. Only a few opportunities were available Monday, the first weekday since the site launched. Aguilar says she expects many more as organizations set expansion plans. Must be 18 in most places.

“We were at a site in Los Angeles on Friday and they need 200 volunteers a day,” Aguilar also told SFGate “the Kedren Community Health Center in South Los Angeles. It’s a great way to feel like a part of the solution and like you’re helping in a pandemic.”

Massachusetts launched a program that allowed someone helping an older person get to the vaccine sites to be get one as well. Not only did this entertain late night hosts, give grandma a lot of power, it got Goveernor Baker out of the last percentile and into a top one,. Near last to a current rank of No. 7. It cost most of the efforts at more equitable distribution. however. Hawaii launched and shut down a similar buddy effort in days for that reason.

Recall Urgency

In California, a recall election is almost certain for the fall. What kind of threat it will be to Governor Gavin Newsom will be determined pretty much by the course of COVID-19 and how he responds, as well as some luck. Starting now.

Weird election rules mean that winning a recall is about the only way a Republican can hope to be Governor. Newsom won with more than 60% of the vote will not be easy to dislodge. But with recall rules requiring only a simple majority to knock him out, it then would be a race among a potentially a huge slate of candidates. (Making it kind of likely in the absence of a star like Schwarzenegger that a deposed Governor is likely to be replaced by someone earning fewer, possibly many fewer votes.

Recall support is coming most densely from QAnon-adjacent central valley. Newsom’s response seems to be these crowd pleasing pushes to open schools faster and Baseball stadiums as soon as possible, as well as showing the best numbers possible on vaccinations.

If the state can thread the needle of those openings while not sparking a horrible COVID variation spike while boosting inoculations, he should ace the recall in super majority Democratic California.