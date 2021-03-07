Georgia GOP Moves to Limit Weekend Voting, Ban Volunteers From Giving Out Water to Voters in Line

Georgia’s GOP-controlled legislature is taking extraordinary steps in an attempt to curtail voting access and prevent future election losses following the 2020 election.
CNN reports the state House “passed a bill this week that includes several measures that restrict voting access, including a ban on automatic voter registration, a limit on Sunday early voting days and ballot drop boxes, and a number of restrictions and ID requirements for absentee voting.”
Today also marked the 56th commemoration of “Bloody Sunday,” in which civil rights activists marching for voting rights were brutally assaulted by state troopers in Selma, Alabama. President Biden marked the date by signing an executive order to promote voting access and calling on the Senate to pass the For the People Act, a comprehensive voting, elections and ethics bill that passed the House on Wednesday.
Stacey Abrams and her voting rights organization Fair Fight also spoke out about the need to protect voting rights both nationally and in the Peach State.
Watch an MSNBC segment on the Georgia GOP’s voter suppression efforts below.