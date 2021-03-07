Georgia GOP Moves to Limit Weekend Voting, Ban Volunteers From Giving Out Water to Voters in Line

Georgia’s GOP-controlled legislature is taking extraordinary steps in an attempt to curtail voting access and prevent future election losses following the 2020 election.

CNN reports the state House “passed a bill this week that includes several measures that restrict voting access, including a ban on automatic voter registration, a limit on Sunday early voting days and ballot drop boxes, and a number of restrictions and ID requirements for absentee voting.”

Voting after Sunday church services, known colloquially as “souls to the polls,” is a tradition in Black communities across the country. Georgia Republicans are proposing new restrictions on weekend voting that could severely curtail it in the state. https://t.co/CS2RDepRDt — NYT National News (@NYTNational) March 7, 2021

Today also marked the 56th commemoration of “Bloody Sunday,” in which civil rights activists marching for voting rights were brutally assaulted by state troopers in Selma, Alabama. President Biden marked the date by signing an executive order to promote voting access and calling on the Senate to pass the For the People Act, a comprehensive voting, elections and ethics bill that passed the House on Wednesday.

The legacy of Selma is that while nothing can stop free people from exercising their most sacred power as citizens, there are those who will do anything they can to take that power away. As we reflect on the anniversary of Bloody Sunday, we must stay focused on the work ahead. pic.twitter.com/DDn1LFfqmi — President Biden (@POTUS) March 7, 2021

Stacey Abrams and her voting rights organization Fair Fight also spoke out about the need to protect voting rights both nationally and in the Peach State.

On #BloodySunday, we commemorate the indomitable foot soldiers +leaders who met hatred on that bridge. We honor their fight when we demand justice, exercise our power & refuse to turn back. Yesterday, we rescued America for a time. Next, we make it permanent with #HR1/SR1 & #HR4. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 7, 2021

GEORGIANS: Tomorrow, the Georgia Senate will vote on #SB241, a dangerous voter suppression bill that would harm voters and cost taxpayers more than $28 MILLION in the next election cycle alone. Here's what you can do NOW (thread): #gapol pic.twitter.com/00SIEEwM1J — Fair Fight (@fairfightaction) March 7, 2021

Watch an MSNBC segment on the Georgia GOP’s voter suppression efforts below.