Princeton Debate Society Votes to Strip Ted Cruz of Award for Trying to Overturn 2020 Election

The nation’s oldest collegiate political and debate society has voted to revoke a prestigious award given to Sen. Ted Cruz following his efforts to overthrow the 2020 election. The Daily Princeton reports that Princeton’s American Whig-Cliosophic Society voted 37-32 to rescind the James Madison Award for Distinguished Public Service from Cruz, a school alumni.

The paper notes that the award has been given out since 1960 to Republicans and Democrats alike who have “taken up the arduous but righteous cause of dedicating their life to the betterment of society.” Previous recipients include former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and former President Jimmy Carter.

Cruz was given the award in 2016 and is the first recipient to face a vote to rescind their award. The society’s board of trustees will now decide whether to officially revoke Cruz’s award.