Uh, oh. Real-life Gucci ‘Black Widow’ “annoyed” Lady Gaga Lacked “Good Sense and Respect” to Meet Her Before Playing Her

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver on set of Ridley Scott's production. Just days later it was reported that the real life Gucci widow is annoyed about it.

Gucci Black Widow “Annoyed” Gaga Didn’t Meet

As previously reported, Ridley Scott is in production on a Gucci biography. Adam Driver is the global fashion phenom, frequently knocked off, never beaten. Lady Gaga plays the ‘Black Widow’ role of Patrizia Reggiani who ended up serving 17 years of her 26-year sentence for having her former husband killed.

When posted on Instagram a few days ago, this image of the two in character in Italy sped across all social media with many responding that Gaga seemed to already be inhabiting the character. The studio has “House of Gucci” slated for November 24th release, though production isn’t yet complete.

One little thing came up today worth noting, reported by Italian paper, Ansa. The real-live widow’s reaction to Lady Gaga playing her in the film:

“I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me,” Reggiani told ANSA.

“It is not an economic question.

“I won’t get a cent from the film.

“It is a question of good sense and respect”. –Patrizia Reggiani to Ansa

