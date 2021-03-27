$27M to Floyd Family; Markle Receipts, Gambit Legit, Gayle Knows, Sinema’s Thumb, JLo Breaks Up, Hollywood Racism Cost $10B ; ICE Can’t Shred Evidence; Shrek at 20; Rubio For Unions: HOT LINKS

- Cupcake Quarantine. When quarantine ruins a birthday celebration, it’s up to a man, his marker and a roll of toilet paper to flush away the crumby day. Disney animators, Trent Correy, Andrew Feliciano, Dan Lund and Adam Strick with voice of Josh Gad make a short film in isolation. via Broadwayworld.com
- Also Queens Gambit To Be a Broadway Musical
- VIDEO: Watch Stephen Sondheim, John Weidman, and ASSASSINS Original Cast Reunite- Watch Now
Oklahoma House Passes Bill To Give Immunity To Drivers Who Hit Protesters
Grants immunity to drivers who “unintentionally” run over protesters.
Ocasio-Cortez, Nadler and Others in Congress Call on Cuomo to Resign
Cuomo declined, though more than half of senior Dems now calling for him to step down. Later in the day Schumer and Gillibrand joined the call for the Governor’s resignation.
Marco Rubio sides with Alabama warehouse workers in Amazon union drive
“[T]he days of conservatives being taken for granted by the business community are over,” Rubio writes in a USA Today op-ed.
City of Minneapolis reaches $27M settlement with George Floyd’s family
Benjamin Crump, one of the attorneys representing the Floyd family, said it was the largest pretrial settlement in a civil rights wrongful death lawsuit, and said it “sends a powerful message that Black lives do matter and police brutality against people of color must end.”
Misogynoir Nearly Killed Meghan Markle
“Its own cruelty aside, the unwillingness of the Crown to protect Meghan from wildly inaccurate press seems to fly in the face of what might have been their own interest in distancing itself from its colonial past and present. But for her own sense of self preservation, Meghan could’ve been a casualty of the Empire that made her mother’s and subsequently her own existence possible.”
New Study Finds Undervaluing Of Black-Led Projects Costs Hollywood $10 Billion Annually
Specifically, McKinsey found that Black-led projects have been consistently underfunded and undervalued even though there has been evidence that is clear as day that they outperform other properties when it comes to a return on their investment. This
‘Shrek’ Returns to Theaters for 20th Anniversary
The film will also be released in 4K for the first time in May. The Shrek 20th Anniversary Edition
The Next Cultural Battle: States Take Aim at Trans Athletes | Sports Illustrated
“They call me a f—– behind my back,” Emily says of her peers. And when she misses a day of school, they tell her they were glad she was gone.
Emily, who has never considered herself a boy, does not want to try out for basketball on the boys team, like her principal has suggested. Before this week, she could at least hope that her school district would change its policy.”
Gayle King: ‘I think Meghan has plenty of receipts, she’s been keeping track of things’
“I don’t know what’s funnier, the reaction of the Windsor Klan as they realize that Meghan kept electronic and hard copies of her interactions with palace staff, or the reaction from the press as they realize they can’t actually touch the Sussexes at this point. If anyone on Salty White Folk Isle tries anything, receipts will be dropped. Meghan and Harry have made that clear, and they’ve clearly authorized allies – Janina Gavankar and now Gayle King – to underline the point. The message is clear: don’t f–k with us. Playtime is over”
MyFamilyIsWeird On ‘The Tonight Show’ Is The Delightful Distraction I Needed Today
“It wasn’t until recently that I realized that most parents don’t show their kids R-rated movies when they’re younger than seven, but dammit, that’s when I saw The Shining, Halloween AND Goodfellas … sooooo.”
Janet’s No. 1 Hit, All For You was 20 years ago
Vanity Fair Published An Exposé On Armie Hammer And His Family
“The scandals start over a hundred years ago. Armie’s great-great-grandfather, Dr. Julius Hammer, was sent to Sing Sing for first-degree manslaughter after accidentally killing a Russian diplomat’s wife by performing an illegal abortion. His son, Armand Hammer became…”
Exclusive Interview: Ryan Cassata on his new single I Met Jesus at the Gay Pride Parade “Jesus would have welcomed all at his table. That includes his trans & queer siblings”
“Currently, I am very inspired by Justin Bieber and Bruce Springsteen.”
No, Trump Doesn’t Deserve Credit For Planning Vaccine Distribution
“What the Trump administration left the country with was a partnership with pharmacies to vaccinate nursing homes — the only real footprint of a federal plan to deliver vaccine into people’s arms. And even that foundered amid allegations of inefficiency compared to states that opted out.”
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up, call off two-year engagement
Analysis | Homes in poor neighborhoods are taxed at roughly twice the rate of rich ones, study shows
“Owners of the least expensive homes in the city, selling typically for less than $100,000, paid an effective property tax rate of nearly 4 percent. But effective rates on the most expensive properties — those with sale prices approaching $1.5 million — were less than 1.5 percent.
How that is possible, if the same tax rate is applied across the board, comes down to the difference between the market price of a home and its value as assessed by city tax officials.”
Queer Representation in Congress Won’t Save Us
“last week Sinema was one of eight Democratic senators who voted to reject the inclusion of a $15 minimum wage in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. A video of Sinema giving a thumbs-down to the bill on the Senate floor went viral”
Judge stops ICE from destroying records of abuse – CREW | Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington
“ICE cannot destroy records of sexual abuse and assault, death reviews, detainee segregation files and other records it planned to dispose of, a federal judge ordered today”
Alleged Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot chauffeured Roger Stone, FBI says
An alleged Oath Keeper charged in the Capitol riot was a driver for Roger Stone as part of his security detail at an event one day before the attack, an FBI agent testified Thursday.
