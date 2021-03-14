Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Grammy Performance Will Have You Feeling Sticky and Sweet: WATCH

Harry Styles kicked off the 63rd Grammy Awards sporting all-black leather for a sultry performance of his summer 2020 smash “Watermelon Sugar.”

The former One Direction-er (and current threat to Western Civilization) was nominated for three Grammys, including Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar.”

happy grammys day to harry styles only — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) March 14, 2021

Other highlights of the night include Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain on Me” and Rachel Maddow winning for the audiobook of her 2019 non-fiction book Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth. Blue Ivy Carter also became the second youngest winner of a Grammy Award in history for “Brown Skin Girl” which was featured on mom Beyonce’s Lion King: The Gift album.