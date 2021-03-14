Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Grammy Performance Will Have You Feeling Sticky and Sweet: WATCH

Harry Styles kicked off the 63rd Grammy Awards sporting all-black leather for a sultry performance of his summer 2020 smash “Watermelon Sugar.”
The former One Direction-er (and current threat to Western Civilization) was nominated for three Grammys, including Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar.”
Other highlights of the night include Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain on Me” and Rachel Maddow winning for the audiobook of her 2019 non-fiction book Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth. Blue Ivy Carter also became the second youngest winner of a Grammy Award in history for “Brown Skin Girl” which was featured on mom Beyonce’s Lion King: The Gift album.