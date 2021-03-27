Joe Exotic Heartbreak; Beyonce Break-in; How Has Dr. Oz Put Gays in Jeopardy? Over the Top Thai Restaurant

News with homosexual tendencies — Joe Exotic Heartbreak Edition

Joe Exotic struck by heartbreak in prison as Dillon Passage files for divorce

Joe Exotic and Dillon Passage are “seeking a divorce”. The ‘Tiger King’ star married Dillon in 2017 just nine months before he was arrested and eventually jailed for 22 years after being convicted of plotting a murder-for-hire against Big Cat Rescue rival Carole Baskin as well as other charges. On Friday (26.03.21), Dillon took to Instagram to confirm the pair have now split, as he explained the decision to end their romance was in part influenced by the unwanted attention Dillon has received since Joe’s life and arrest were made the subject of a Netflix documentary. In a lengthy statement, Di… Read More

Thieves steal 1 million worth of valuables from Beyonce

Thieves have stolen over $1 million worth of valuables from Beyonce. Los Angeles storage units containing items belonging to the 39-year-old singer were targeted twice this month and thieves stole a number of handbags and dresses belonging to Beyonce. TMZ reports that the units were being rented by her production company, Parkwood Entertainment and all of the items from the first robbery belonged to Beyonce. The second robbery targeted “handbags, kids toys and photos belonging to one of Beyonce’s stylists”. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the burglaries but there have been n… Read More

‘Jeopardy’ contestants protest Dr. Oz hosting over dangerous nonscientific stances Including LGBT conversion therapy

For a show based in science and facts, Dr. Oz’s temporary hosting gig on “Jeopardy” is antithetical to its very purpose, argue hundreds of former contestants and fans. As of Tuesday, more than 500 former contestants, as well as dozens of fans, have signed a petition slamming Mehmet Oz’s two-week stint at Alex Trebek’s lectern. “Dr. Oz stands in opposition to everything that Jeopardy! stands for,” reads the public letter, originally published in late February. “Throughout his nearly two decades on television he has used his authority as a doctor to push harmful ideas onto the American public, i… Read More

Boundary-Pushing Restaurant “Celebrates the Fun Filled Spirit of LGBT”…For the Next Time in Bangkok