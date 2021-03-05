Rep. Eric Swalwell Sues Trump, Giuliani, Trump Jr, and Rep. Mo Brooks for Capitol Riot

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) filed a civil lawsuit today against former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) for their role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Said Swalwell in a statement:

“Unable to accept defeat, Donald Trump waged an all out war on a peaceful transition of power. He lied to his followers again and again claiming the election was stolen from them, filed a mountain of frivolous lawsuits—nearly all of which filed, tried to intimidate election officials, and finally called upon his supporters to descend on Washington D.C. to ‘stop the steal.'”

Swalwell, who serves on the House Intelligence committee and was a House impeachment manager, added that Trump and his close allies “assembled, inflamed and incited the mob, and as such are wholly responsible for the injury and destruction that followed.”

Today, I filed a civil claim against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudolph Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks for inciting an attack against the Capitol that terrorized lawmakers and prevented us from certifying the votes of the American people.



Read the lawsuit HERE.