Rep. Eric Swalwell: The House Will Step in if Trump Tries to Hold on to Power — WATCH

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Wednesday night that the U.S. House of Representatives is ready if Donald Trump refuses to concede the election.

Said Swalwell: “If he’s going to play games and encourage people not to send electors, well, the House of Representatives then would determine who the president is. As long as we win in the House, we can counter Donald Trump’s corruption. This is what a democracy looks like when you have a president who will go to jail and face criminal charges if he’s not re-elected. He’s going to test us and it’s up to all of us to not let ourselves be paralyzed by fear but to move to register to vote, to show up and vote, and then have agency and make sure we hold our leaders accountable after the election.

But Swalwell said the first weapon should be our vote: “We have an army of voters. Women who marched the day after the inauguration. The March For Our Lives generation that came out of Parkland, the people who won in Virginia in the off-year, who won in Kentucky. We have an army of voters. So the best way out is to overwhelm the ballot box because Donald Trump is a coward and he will vanish if the result is so overwhelming.”