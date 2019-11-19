Eric Swalwell Denies Unleashing Fart During ‘Hardball’ Interview: WATCH

Viewers looking for a bit of comic relief in these impeachment hearings had a whiff of it last night during MSNBC’s Hardball when Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) appeared to loudly break wind during an interview. Social media immediately lit up.

OMFG SOUND ON pic.twitter.com/StziH3Yh49 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) November 19, 2019

Swalwell has denied committing the offense, though he seemed to wince while telling Chris Matthews, “Chris, so far the evidence is uncontradicted that the president used taxpayer dollars to help him cheat an election.”

“It was not me!!!!!” he told Buzzfeed News in a text. “Ha. And I didn’t hear it when I was speaking.”