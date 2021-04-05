Harvey Weinstein appeals his sexual assault conviction: Former producer alleges unfair trial

Harvey Weinstein is appealing to have the conviction in his sexual assault trial in New York last year overturned. The disgraced producer was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act during a trial which took place in January and February 2020, and as a result was sentenced to 23 years in prison. But on Monday (05.04.21) legal documents obtained by TMZ state Weinstein is now looking to have the guilty verdicts overturned, as he has argued he was deprived of a fair and impartial jury trial because of media coverage. Weinstein and his legal team have alleged the j…

Read More