‘Crown’ Princess Diana, Emma Corrin, seemingly comes out: ‘Your favourite queer bride’

Emma Corrin has seemingly come out as “queer”. The ‘Crown’ star took to Instagram on Wednesday (07.04.21) to share some images from her Pop magazine feature where she is dressed up as a bride, and referred to herself as a “queer bride” in the caption. She wrote alongside the images: “ur fave queer bride “#POP44 OUT NOW “@thepopmag @esther_theaker (sic)” As of the time of writing, Emma has not commented further on the caption, but many fans have taken to the comments of her post to welcome her to the LGBTQ community. Meanwhile, Emma – who plays Princess Diana in the hit Netflix series – said la… Read More