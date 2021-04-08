A Pop-Up, Shirtless ‘Hunky Man Cleaning Service’ that Comes Home With You. A First For This Conservative City.

Hunky Man Cleaning Service

Hunky Man Cleaning Service, at your service

“Who better to clean up the mess, than a sexy man for hire? 👀, ” is the initial come on. Welcome to Singapore’s first shirtless home-cleaning service. But, don’t get excited for your next trip there, unless that. trip is at the end of April. it’s not going to be around for long.

“This is NOT an April Fool’s joke! VEHS is starting Singapore’s very first ever Hunky Man Cleaning Service.” They recommend booking immediately because they only have a few slots left. Rate range from S$420 (US$313) on up to S$700 and up (US$522) at the high end, for clients with filthy penthouses.

Turns out it’s all in good fun and a stunt to promote this portal for interiors, and their first-ever Home Renovation Expo opening at the end of the April. I won’t be able to make it out there in time to “meet and consult with Renovation experts to make [our] dreamhome a reality.” Besides, my house there is already immaculate.

That said, this promotion clearly suggests some other good reasons to visit. house there is already really clean.But this suggests some other very interesting reasons to visit Singapore when we can.

