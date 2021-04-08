A Pop-Up, Shirtless ‘Hunky Man Cleaning Service’ that Comes Home With You. A First For This Conservative City.

Hunky Man Cleaning Service, at your service
“Who better to clean up the mess, than a sexy man for hire? 👀, ” is the initial come on. Welcome to Singapore’s first shirtless home-cleaning service. But, don’t get excited for your next trip there, unless that. trip is at the end of April. it’s not going to be around for long.
“This is NOT an April Fool’s joke! VEHS is starting Singapore’s very first ever Hunky Man Cleaning Service.” They recommend booking immediately because they only have a few slots left. Rate range from S$420 (US$313) on up to S$700 and up (US$522) at the high end, for clients with filthy penthouses.
Turns out it’s all in good fun and a stunt to promote this portal for interiors, and their first-ever Home Renovation Expo opening at the end of the April. I won’t be able to make it out there in time to “meet and consult with Renovation experts to make [our] dreamhome a reality.” Besides, my house there is already immaculate.
That said, this promotion clearly suggests some other good reasons to visit. house there is already really clean.But this suggests some other very interesting reasons to visit Singapore when we can.
Previously on Towleroad: Watch: Jockstrap Maids ‘Take a Crack’ at Cleaning
Previously on Towleroad
Nearly 20,000 Sign Petition to Ban Adam Lambert in Singapore Over Gay ‘Lewd Acts’
–DJ Files Lawsuit Challenging Singapore’s Ban on Gay Sex in Wake of Landmark India Ruling
Same-Sex Kiss Cut from ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ in Singapore and UAE
More ‘shirtless’ on Towleroad:
Robbie Amell Spends This Entire Movie Shirtless: WATCH
Andy Cohen Shared Shirtless Anderson Cooper Photos ‘to Piss Him Off’ … and It Worked
Aaron Schock Photographed in Shirtless Embrace at Queer L.A. Nightclub
Harry Styles Gets Shirtless, Sweaty and Sexual in ‘Lights Up’ — WATCH
Previously on Towleroad: Singapore Bans Archie Comic Book for Depicting Gay Wedding
Previously on Towleroad:
New Gay Magazine Goes Online to Avoid Oppressive Attitudes, State Media Rules in Singapore
Gay Couple of 15 Years Challenges Singapore Law Criminalizing Homosexuality: VIDEO