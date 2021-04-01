First Three Episodes Of ‘Invincible’ Air On Amazon Prime Video: WATCH

The adult animated superhero series landed on Prime last week. After two episodes establishing a main character, in the third he meets a few of the other superheroes on his team, including “a mysterious and quiet android simply named Robot (Zachary Quinto), among others. New Episodes Fridays. –MG

On March 26, the first three episodes of the adult animated superhero series Invincible premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Invincible was developed by the creator of The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman, and is based on the comic book series of the same name by Kirkman, Ryan Ottley and Cory Walker. The series centers around the character Mark Grayson (Steven Yuen), a socially awkward teenager and the son of the most powerful superhero in the world Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). When Mark starts to manifest the same powers as his father, he discovers the tough life lessons of having his abili…Read More

