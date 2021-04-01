Towleroad Gay News

First Three Episodes Of ‘Invincible’ Air On Amazon Prime Video: WATCH

The adult animated superhero series landed on Prime last week. After two episodes establishing a main character, in the third he meets a few of the other superheroes on his team, including “a mysterious and quiet android simply named Robot (Zachary Quinto), among others. New Episodes Fridays. –MG
