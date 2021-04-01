Chauvin Trial. Day 5. Wrenching witnesses fill in a lot about Floyd’s life.

‘Just living his life’: Jurors see videos taken before and after Floyd’s deadly arrest

By Jonathan Allen MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) – Minutes before his death last May, George Floyd looked happy and energetic while waiting to buy cigarettes at a Minneapolis store. A little later, he was lying handcuffed in the street with his neck pinned to the ground by a white policeman’s knee, as seen in video evidence presented on Wednesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former officer charged with the murder of the 46-year-old Black man. After it was over, Chauvin could be heard coolly telling a horrified bystander why he felt the need to kneel on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. “I … Read More Reuters

Just Living His Life

Floyd’s girlfriend tells jury of their first kiss, their struggle with addiction

By Jonathan Allen MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) – George Floyd’s girlfriend smiled through tears as she told a jury on Thursday how they first met when he offered to pray with her, less than three years before his deadly arrest, and described how they both struggled with opioid addiction. Courteney Ross was the first person who personally knew Floyd to testify at the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer caught in widely seen video kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, for about nine minutes. “It’s a classic story of how many people get… Read More Reuters