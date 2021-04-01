9 Years Ago, The Chicago Tribune Wrote About ‘Mama Gloria’s’ Charm School. Now 75, Her Story is on Stage, Screen, A New Book

CHICAGO — It’s been almost nine years since former Chicago Tribune columnist Dawn Turner introduced us to Gloria Allen, a transgender woman aka “Mama Gloria.” At the time, the then 66-year-old was leading a charm school at the Center on Halsted, wherein she taught teens etiquette — from dining to how to dress and comport themselves. The profile led to Allen’s story being taken to the stage in Philip Dawkins’s play “Charm.” And that led to a film that features Allen’s trans journey, a documentary by Luchina Fisher entitled “Mama Gloria: The Story of Legendary Trans Activist Gloria Allen.” “It’s… Read More