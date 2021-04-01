9 Years Ago, The Chicago Tribune Wrote About ‘Mama Gloria’s’ Charm School. Now 75, Her Story is on Stage, Screen, A New Book

Nine years ago, the Chicago Tribune profiled Mama Gloria, when she was 66 and running a charm school at the (LGBTQ) Center on Halstead, “wherein she taught teens etiquette — from dining to how to dress and comport themselves”. That story led to a stage play, a film, a documentary on her life that premieres next week. Rest assured she shaved some of the really good stuff for the autobiography she looks to finish this year. “Mama Gloria” will premiere Monday on the World Channel series “AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange.” –MG