Demi Lovato Comes Out as Nonbinary; ‘I was suppressing who I really am’

Demi Lovato‘s personal journey self-healing and identity hit another milestone Wednesday when the acclaimed pop star came out publicly as non-binary. Lovato made the announcement during the first minutes of their new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, stating they came to a place of self-identity after working through a series of tumultuous life events over the past 18 months.

“Over the past year-and-a-half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and, through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as nonbinary,” Lovato said. “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering.”

The singer stated they will “be officially changing my pronouns to they/them,” and that coming to a place of solace regarding their gender identity isn’t where their journey of self-discovery ends. “I want to make it clear that I’m still learning and coming into myself, ” they said. “I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson.”

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Lovato released a video of their announcement on social media alongside a message of thanks and encouragement. “Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between,” Lovato wrote. “Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”

Lovato also reflected on how “suppressing who I really am” led to their drug overdose in 2018. “When I overdosed, I feel like the reason why that happened was because I was ignoring my truth, and I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists, or team members, or this or that, or even fans that wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the, in the leotard and look a certain way,” Lovato said. “I thought that was what I was supposed to be and now I just realize that it’s so much more important to live your truth than to ever suppress yourself because that’s the type of stuff that happens when you do.”

The announcment is the latest moment this year in which Lovato publicly addressed their personal identity and the struggles that accompanied it. Lovato openly discussed their struggles with drug addiction and mental health in the YouTube documentary series Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil and they spoke candidly about their pansexual identity during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in March. “I’m so fluid now, and part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off,” Lovato said.

GLAAD celebrated the news and posited Lovato’s announcement as another step in educating others about nonbinary identities. “Gender is not simply male or female. Nonbinary people live outside of those rigid categories and they should be respected for who they are, which includes using the pronouns they tell us to use. People identifying as nonbinary is not new,” said GLAAD Head of Talent Anthony Allen Ramos.

“Recognition and visibility of nonbinary people has been growing. Demi has always been one of the loudest and proudest advocates for LGBTQ people and issues. In sharing their story today, they will educate countless people around the world and reach other nonbinary people with a message of pride.”

At long last, we can now officially say Cool For The Summer is the nonbinary summer anthem we all deserve.

Photo courtesy of Soho Media Group/Creative Commons