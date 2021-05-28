Big Freedia does Judas Lady Gaga–First of 6 LGBTQ Artist Reimagined Songs for ‘Born This Way’ 10-year Re-Release; Also ‘Smelly Cat’: LISTEN

Judas Lady Gaga performance July 2011 in Australia. Photo by Eva Rinaldi

To mark the 10th anniversary of Born This Way, last week, Lady Gaga collected the keys to the city of West Hollywood. Today she announced Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary album to be released June 18th with all 14 songs from the original and six re-imagined versions of songs on album, “created by artists representing and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Big Freedia’s verision of ‘Judas’ was released for free today on all platforms and the other 5 artists will be announced in the coming weeks. We have some guesses based on the titles. Your thoughts?

Also last night Gaga showed up to sing ‘Smelly Cat’ with Lisa Kudrow on the ‘Friends Reunion’ and it gets much bigger.

smelly cat – lisa kudrow ft lady gaga pic.twitter.com/KpGkGaLkNN — qiqi ✦ FRIENDS REUNION (@pizzasexntrolls) May 27, 2021

The Tenth Anniversary Album can be ordered here in addition to clothes, pillows, and socks celebrating it all.

Full Song List:

Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary Tracklist:

01. “Marry the Night”

02. “Born This Way”

03. “Government Hooker”

04. “Judas”

05. “Americano”

06. “Hair”

07. “Scheiße”

08. “Bloody Mary”

09. “Bad Kids”

10. “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)”

11. “Heavy Metal Lover”

12. “Electric Chapel”

13. “Yoü and I”

14. “The Edge of Glory”

Born This Way Reimagined Tracklist:

01. “Marry the Night” – by artist to be announced

02. “Judas” – by Big Freedia

03. “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)” – by artist to be announced

04. “Yoü and I” – by artist to be announced

05. “The Edge of Glory” – by artist to be announced

06. “Born This Way (The Country Road Version)” – by artist to be announced

No Judas Lady Gaga Gets Key to The City of West Hollywood on ‘Born This Way Day’

Judas Lady Gaga: Previously on Towleroad