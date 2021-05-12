Nicki Minaj’s nude Crocs shot spiked sales 4900% . All that E-Commerce Crashed The Shoe Maker’s Site.

Nicki Minaj’s nude snap in a pair of custom hot pink Crocs reportedly caused a 4,900 per cent spike in sales of the footwear.

The 38-year-old rapper posed with just two fluffy heart pillows covering her modesty and a pair of bedazzled Crocs, featuring Chanel’s iconic double-C logo, this week.

And according to Page Six Style, fans went clamoring after a pair of Crocs and the website went down after the striking snap was shared.

It’s not yet known if the ‘Super Bass’ hitmaker is working with Crocs on a campaign.

However, she wouldn’t be the first musician to team up with the brand, with the likes of Justin Bieber and Post Malone releasing their own Crocs collections.

The latter recently donated 10,000 pairs of his sold-out Duet Max Clog II Crocs to frontline workers at 70 US hospitals.

The ‘Better Now’ hitmaker teamed up with the Musicians on Call initiative – a non-profit organisation which “brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities” across the country – to provide the hospital staff with the popular shoe in appreciation of the sacrifices they are making every day to care for their patients amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Musicians on Call President and CEO, Pete Griffin, said in a statement: “The stress of the pandemic on staff in all areas of the hospital has been unrelenting and we have been doing what we can to continue bringing them the joy of live music. We are so grateful to Post Malone and Crocs for joining us in providing even more relief when they need it the most through this generous donation. “Thanks to them, caregivers at 70 hospitals nationwide will have the added support of their Crocs to help them through their day.”

He also gave every student at his old Texas’ Grapevine High School a pair of the custom Crocs.