Twitter Tips: New ‘Tip Jar’ Opens Platform to Info-Commerce, Including Key Parts of OnlyFans

Twitter’s new tip feature has been labelled as the new OnlyFans.

The new feature on the platform is being called Tip Jar, where people can make payments to their favourite content creators on the platforms using payment services like Venmo and Paypal, and it is believed many may swap the subscription website in favour of Twitter to earn money.

At present, a number of journalists, nonprofits and artists have been allowed to add a Tip Jar icon to their profile as testing gets underway for the new feature.

In a statement, Twitter said: “We $ee you – sharing your PayPal link after your Tweet goes viral, adding your $Cashtag to your profile so people can support your work, dropping your Venmo handle on your birthday or if you just need some extra help. You drive the conversation on Twitter and we want to make it easier for you to support each other beyond Follows, Retweets, and Likes. Today, we’re introducing Tip Jar – a new way for people to send and receive tips. You’ll know an account’s Tip Jar is enabled if you see a Tip Jar icon next to the Follow button on their profile page. Tap the icon, and you’ll see a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled. Select whichever payment service or platform you prefer and you’ll be taken off Twitter to the selected app where you can show your support in the amount you choose. The services* you can add today include Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo. Twitter takes no cut. On Android, tips can also be sent within Spaces.”

Tip Jar is available for any mobile users who post in English.