Randy Rainbow Meets Josh Hawley And Takes Down A Republican Party ‘turned Anarchic, Askew and Obscene. Thanks to Boebert and Green’

Josh Hawley isn’t the only on taken down in Randy Rainbow’s parody use of a well-known song from Meet Me in St. Louis. He takes down the whole crazy lot of them. Unfortunately it looks like we will need Rainbow’s services for a long time to come.

If you’ve enjoyed Randy Rainbow, can we suggest buying something to support this extra fine work.

Book Randy Rainbow on CAMEO

Buy official t-shirts and other fun merch here:

Randy’s Patreon page

Credits: Performed by Randy Rainbow (ft. Randy Rainbow) Parody Lyrics – Randy Rainbow (Based on “The Trolley Song” from Meet Me in St. Louis by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane) Vocal Arrangement – Jesse Kissel Produced, Mixed, Mastered by: Michael J Moritz Jr Engineer: Jakob Reinhardt Bass – Adam DeAscentis Drums – Tom Jorgensen Reeds – Josh Plotner Piano (and everything else) – Michael J Moritz Jr

Josh Hawley and Randy Rainbow Previously on Towleroad