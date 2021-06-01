Adult Performers Leave, Want Owner of Helix Studios Investigated for Alleged Culture of Abuse, Sex Harassment, Drugging

A petition asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate popular gay adult-entertainment studio Helix Studios is making the rounds after multiple former performers alleged a culture of harassment and sexual abuse at the studio.

Accoding to gay porn news site Str8UpGayPorn (NSFW), Former Helix Studios talent Eli Bennet and Jordan Lake announced their departure from the company earlier this month, increasing the number of talent that have left Helix in 2021 to four, in jointly-released statements on Twitter. In those statements, Bennet and Love mentioned “dark secrets” within the studio, which Bennet described as a glorified hell. “My advice for anybody wanting to enter the adult film industry, if you expect to be given any amount of human decency, pick a different studio to film with,” said Bennet.

In an interview with YouTube channel TTB Network, Bennet alleged that Helix Studios owner Keith Miller drugged and sexually assaulted him at Miller’s home. Shortly after joining the studio, Bennet recalled Miller inviting him to his home and paying him to strip for Miller and his friends. When offered money to sleep with Miller and a friend, Bennet refused. One night in Jan. 2020, Bennet, 19, recalled someone making alcoholic drinks for him and having no memory of the night.

When he woke up, Miller informed Bennet that they had participated in a three-way during the period Bennet cannot recall. “It was more of a shock of disbelief that it happened because this was someone I trusted. This is my boss; someone I’m supposed to be comfortable around,” Bennet said. Lake alleged that he was drugged as well but wasn’t assaulted.

Miller denied Bennet and Lake’s allegations in a statement, saying that “dating or having sexual relations with models has always been my red line.”

“It is known within the company that models are strictly off-limits and I have fired employees over taking advantage of our talent in the past,” Miller added. “In no way did I take advantage of, drug or behave with misconduct towards anyone; especially the most important part of my business, the models.”

The Change.org petition cites “dozens of models” that have “spoken out about the intolerable behavior that happens on and off camera!” The petition lists sexual assault, rape, drugging, breaking into models’ homes, providing alcohol and drugs to underage talent and underpaying talent among the reasons why the studio should be investigated.

“There is enough evidence for a case in the court of law! Please act now,” reads the petition. It also calls out MIller by name, claiming he “threatens to sue [former Helix Studios performers] instead of fixing the problem,” adding “supplying 18-year-olds with ketamine, cocaine and alcohol isn’t the way you run a company.”