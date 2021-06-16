Jessie J’s ‘I Want Love’ Is A Candidate for Big Gay Song of the Summer; The Official Video Just Dropped. What Do You Think? WATCH

Today, pop superstar JESSIE J premieres the official music video for her single “I Want Love” on LAVA/Republic Records.

In the singer’s announcement she said, “This album is like a short film over many years of my life and this video is the first part of that story I’m sharing.”

“I wanted the video to feel like people weren’t supposed to see this moment. A moment between the moments captured.” Jessie J, about ‘I want love’

“I Want Love” is the first single leading up to the release of her fifth full-length album. It will be co-written with and executive produced by mega-producer Ryan Tedder [Beyoncé, Adele].

In 2011, Jessie J’s debut Who You Are went platinum, including the singles “Price Tag” and “Domino.” In 2014 her album Sweet Talker made the Billboard top 10 and included the hit “Bang Bang” with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. ‘I Want Love’

As interesting was the lyric video was out last week. Watch the fingers. As if you can look at anything else.

