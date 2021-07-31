New Dune Movie; Will Smith is Venus and Serena’s father;Respect Aretha Franklin; Ted Bundy; ‘Jackass’, Gaga’s ‘Gucci’; ‘Even Hansen’; and Not his Fathers’ Ghostbusters:New TRAILERS

New Dune movie is just one of the batch of trailers for upcoming stories that shed a light on today. remakes, extensions, nostalgia, reconsideration, and new angles. (October)

Every generation also has its own tennis heroes. And not totally clear why this film centers on Will Smith at the father of Venus and Serena. King Richard in the trailer doesn’t give Joe Jackson or Britney’s dad vibes. Maybe more like Beyonce’s. And with both daughters in the credits, it doesn’t seem like a ‘Daddy Dearest’ either. Eagerly awaiting more info. (September)

Jennifer Hudson is Aretha Franklin in Respect

The crew, led by Johnny Knoxville,is back together for Jackass Forever other than the one who was ordered by the court to say away a few months ago. The final episode seems a good time to consider what is Jackass? With this last episode, looking back, Jackass is really sadistic, except when it’s all about reaching insane depths of masochism. Jackass is the absolute opposite of “self love”…until you realize that it was always about the hot friends you meet along the way, homosexual undertones and really problematic long term pain killer use. (October)

Elijah Wood, is neither a hobbit nor serial murderer Ted Bundy in No Man of God, but he might be a version of Clarisse in ‘Silence of the Lambs’. I won’t compare Bundy as metaphorical punishment delivered to women of loosening morals to AIDS and queers. It might not be in the movie. (August 27)

I don’t think i can do any better for Dear Even Hansen trailer than: A crying shame. (September)

I’m throwing a cautionary yellow card at Gaga’s accent in House of Gucci. It may not melt into the sumptuous decor. (November)

Jason Reitman takes over for Ghostbusters Afterlife, taking a handoff from his deceased father. It’s a different era and the director of Juno and Up in The Air is a very different director. (Nov)

CODA is the first film to ever win Audience, Directing, Special Jury and Grand Jury Awards at Sundance and was sold for a record breaking $25 milllion. It’s the story of the only hearing member in a deaf family who get caught in one of those choices between helping to protect the family business and, of course, a brilliant singing career. (Aug 12)

