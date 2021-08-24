LGBT+ Afghans desperate to escape amid Taliban takeover

Published by

Al-Araby

It was never easy being gay or transgender in Afghanistan. Now it could be deadly, according to LGBT+ Afghans, whose fear of violence under the Taliban is driving a frantic bid to escape. But how any evacuation might work is another matter, with scant practical support coming from overseas and even less hope that Islamist militants will let them into the airport. “If I find a visa and a country gives me permission to leave, of course, I will risk everything to get out,” said one gay Afghan student, whose name was withheld for his protection. “Any country, but not here. Living here means nothin…

