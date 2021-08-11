Lil Nas X Industry Cred Rises: 5 VMA Nominations for ‘Montero’ including ‘Best Video’; 100 Million Streams tops DaBaby

Lil Nas X Industry Baby

As his latest single “Industry Baby” continues to rack up streaming stats, rapper Lil Nas X added five MTV Video Music Award nominations, including Video of the Year, to his humongous 2021 on Wednesday.

The video for the artist’s gloriously gay, unapologetic video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” is in the running for Video of the Year, Video for Good, Best Direction, Best Visual Effects and Best Art Direction. Only Justin Beiber (7) and Megan Thee Stallion (6) rank higher in total nominations than the Atlanta native.

News of his VMA nods comes as he builds success after success ahead of the release of his first full-length studio album “Montero.” His latest single, “Industry Baby,” recently passed 100 million streams on Spotify. In a bit of irony, he also recently surpassed rapper DaBaby, who remains embroiled in controversy over homophobic and HIV/AIDS-phobic comments made last month, as Spotify’s most listened to male rapper.

Add to that two Grammys and two MTV VMA awards for his star-making “Old Town Road” remix with Billy Ray Cyrus, and things continue to come up roses for the outspoken artist.

There is also the chance for a sixth MTV VMA nomination as the contenders for the “Song of Summer” category are yet to be announced. Considering the success of “Industry Baby” and multiple memorable performances of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” there is a high likelihood that Lil Nas X will add another shot at a Moonman before the award ceremony gets underway next month.

