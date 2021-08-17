‘The Owl House’ Star Mae Whitman Comes Out as Pansexual, Celebrates Her ‘Bi-Furious’ Identity

Mae Whitman

Mae Whitman Wishes She’d Had Queer Characters Growing Up

Actress Mae Whitman, known for her roles in ‘Good Girls’, ‘Parenthood’, ‘Arrested Development’ and more has spoken about her pansexual identity openly for the first time.

“The DUFF” star made the announcement in a series of social media posts in which she gushed about being part of the voice cast of the very LGBTQ Disney animated series “The Owl House.”

“Just taking a moment to say I am so proud to be even a small part of a show like ‘The Owl House,'” Whitman tweeted Monday. “Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is so so so important :,) keep it up world!”

Whitman voices the young witch Amity Blight on the show, who is part of one the very few LGBTQ relationships in the history of Disney animation with the show’s main character, Luz Noceda, voiced by Sarah Nicole-Robles. The show also introduced Disney’s first out non-binary character in Raine Whispers, voiced by non-binary actor Avi Roque.

‘I Appreciate Everything And Everyone’

Beyond coming out, Whitman also took the opportunity to explain why she defines herself as pansexual. “I know [people] might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me, it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders,” Whitman continued. “This is the word that fits me best and I’m proud and happy to be part of the Bi+ community.”

She complimented her coming out post with a series of images depicting Amity and Luz and a picture of herself claiming to be “bi-furious” on Instagram.

Whitman’s acting career has spanned more than 25 years across television, film, voice acting for animation and video games. She most recently starred in the recently canceled NBC dramedy series “Good Girls” and is fondly remembered for her role on “Parenthood.”

Whitman previously hinted at her rainbow status in a 2014 interview with Glamour. When asked about her romantic life, Whitman said, “I just like people.” “I think girls are attractive, I think boys are attractive, I think old people are attractive, I think young people are—I appreciate everything and everyone,” she added.

Photo courtesy of YouTube/Genevieve/Creative Commons