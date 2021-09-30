Dolly Parton Hits the Humble, Generous High Notes: ‘Honored And Flattered’ Lil Nas X Covers ‘Jolene,’ Says It’s ‘Really, Really Good’

Dolly Parton hits it big even when entirely lifting another.

I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene . I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it's really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I'm honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @LilNasX https://t.co/w7vJWGypOp

Dolly Parton has given Lil Nas X her seal of approval!

The 22-year-old covered “Jolene” last week as part ofBBC Radio 1′sLive Lounge series. “I chose this because I feel like this song is kind of beautifully sad,” he said at the time. “I like the little country twang, so I was like ‘let me try this out.'”

The blonde beauty took to social media on Wednesday, September 29, to share her thoughts on the “Rodeo” singer’s version of the song.



