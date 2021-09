Dolly Parton Hits the Humble, Generous High Notes: ‘Honored And Flattered’ Lil Nas X Covers ‘Jolene,’ Says It’s ‘Really, Really Good’

Dolly Parton hits it big even when entirely lifting another.

I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene . I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it's really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I'm honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @LilNasX https://t.co/w7vJWGypOp

Published by

OK Magazine

Dolly Parton has given Lil Nas X her seal of approval!

The 22-year-old covered “Jolene” last week as part ofBBC Radio 1′sLive Lounge series. “I chose this because I feel like this song is kind of beautifully sad,” he said at the time. “I like the little country twang, so I was like ‘let me try this out.'”

The blonde beauty took to social media on Wednesday, September 29, to share her thoughts on the “Rodeo” singer’s version of the song.

hindsightConfig = {

env: "Prod",

config: {

version: 1,

"articleBodySelector": "div.nordot-body",

blocks: [

{

"type": "in_paragraph_only_ad",

"adProvider": {

"type": "kargo",

"unitId":"Nordot_Desktop",

"divId": "1629254432239-0"

},

"positioning": [

{

"type": "character_frequency",

"insert": "after",

"start": 350,

"every": 350

}

],

"overrides": [

{

"match": {

"screen.width.breakpoint": 767

},

"values": {

"mobile": true

}

}

]

}

],

}

};