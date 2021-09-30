Dolly Parton Hits the Humble, Generous High Notes: ‘Honored And Flattered’ Lil Nas X Covers ‘Jolene,’ Says It’s ‘Really, Really Good’

Dolly Parton hits it big even when entirely lifting another.
Dolly Parton has given Lil Nas X her seal of approval!
The 22-year-old covered “Jolene” last week as part ofBBC Radio 1′sLive Lounge series. “I chose this because I feel like this song is kind of beautifully sad,” he said at the time. “I like the little country twang, so I was like ‘let me try this out.'”
The blonde beauty took to social media on Wednesday, September 29, to share her thoughts on the “Rodeo” singer’s version of the song.
“I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song ‘Jolene.’ I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it’s really, really good,” the 75-year-old wrote alongside a picture of herself with the rapper on Instagram. “Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @lilnasx 🦋.”
Parton’s fans also seemed to approve of the cover.
“It was so good!!! If y’all did a duet of ‘Jolene,’ it would be phenomenal!!” one fan commented on the post.
“When I tell you I’ve never loved a photo more,” another gushed.
“The duo I never knew I needed,” a third fan wrote.
Lil Nas X, who was born, Montero Lamar Hill, was chuffed by Parton’s response. “HOLY S**T,” he tweeted.
Lil Nas X released his debut album, Montero, earlier this month. The track “AM I DREAMING” features Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus. The “Malibu” singer’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, previously featured on his 2019 hit “Old Town Road.”
Having worked with two members of the Cyrus family so far, the rapper joked on Twitter earlier this month that he “will not rest until i’ve collected every cyrus stone to harness the ultimate power.”