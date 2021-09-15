New York begins work on LGBTQ museum set for 2024 opening

Former tennis player Billie Jean King speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the LGBTQ+ Museum, scheduled to open in 2024. Christina Horsten/dpa Former tennis player Billie Jean King speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the LGBTQ+ Museum, scheduled to open in 2024. Christina Horsten/dpa

Museum founders in New York have broken ground on a site set to become an LGBTQ+ museum opening in 2024.

The museum is an expansion of the New-York Historical Society and will tell the stories of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, as well as others who feel they belong to this group.

Founded in the early 19th century, the Historical Society is primarily dedicated to the history of metropolitan New York.

“We are so happy that the museum has found a home,” former professional tennis player and activist Billie Jean King said at the Tuesday groundbreaking event. “It’s our time, for our American LGBTQ+ community, to tell our stories.”

The whole world will take notice of this museum, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “People will come from literally every corner of the world to learn, to be educated, to be inspired, to remember that, yes, a change can come, and it did here in New York City.”

The 1969 “Stonewall” riots in New York, when revellers resisted a police raid at the popular gay bar the Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, are widely considered the birth of the movement.

Every year, parades around the world celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their resistance to discrimination.