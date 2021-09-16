Prince Andrew Reportedly Wants To Remarry His Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson After Reconnecting Amid Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Prince Andrew reportedly wants to remarry his ex-wife Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson even though he is in the middle of a sex abuse scandal.

According to The Post, the divorced couple reportedly renewed their relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic and even began living with each other again.

“It has rekindled something, and I can see a second wedding happening if it all goes Andrew’s way,” a source reportedly told media outlets.

This latest development between Andrew and Fergie comes amid a sex abuse lawsuit against the prince brought on by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre alleges she was forced against her will to have sex with Andrew three times, and the earliest incident allegedly occurred when she was only 17 years old. After the accusations first came out, Andrew was relieved of his royal duties.

Although Andrew is in the middle of this royal scandal, Ferguson has reportedly continued to defend her ex-husband against the allegations. Andrew also adamantly denies the alleged incidents ever took place.

“I keep my commitment, no matter what,” Andrew’s ex-wife reportedly said. The couple divorced in 1996 after ten years of marriage together.

This news regarding Andrew and Ferguson reportedly getting back together comes only days after Radar reported how the Duke of York has hired the high-profile and celebrity lawyer Blair Berk in an attempt to get the sex abuse lawsuit by Giuffre tossed out of court. Berk is known for representing other high-profile celebrities and figures such as Mel Gibson, Harvey Weinstein, Britney Spears, and Lindsay Lohan.

“The Prince’s United Kingdom team has slowly but surely been putting together a team of highly-skilled, big-name lawyers to fight on his behalf in the United States,” a source has reportedly claimed. “People will be surprised by the names of those who will be defending him. It’s a dream team of some of the sharpest minds in the business. There is a great deal of confidence among everyone. Andrew included, that the civil suit will be thrown out before it ever comes to court.”

If Prince Andrew and his ex-wife do get remarried, it is unclear whether they will wait until the lawsuit against him is either thrown out of court or until the trial comes to a definitive end.