Adele 30 Release Date Set. Says ‘Found My Feeling Again;’ From ‘Turmoil’ to ‘Peace’ Via ‘Sob all Night’, and ‘It’s your Saturn return… F- it’

The most highly awaited album of the decade, Adele’s 30, is officially dropping November 19.

The Grammy winning singer announced via her Instagram on Wednesday, October 13, that the new body of music will be released in November along with the caption, “ALBUM OF THE NEW DECADE IS COMING.” The “Hello” artist then added a photograph of her side profile and a note describing to fans what inspired the songs in this new era.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago,” Adele began the letter to her devout followers.

“Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly — willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil! I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life,” the global superstar explained.

All of these life experiences have culminated into this new body of work that she is now ready to share with the world as she announced, “And so I’m ready to finally put this album out.”

Adele goes on to compare the music to a friend who is consistently there for you in your time of need as she detailed: “When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says ‘It’s your Saturn return babes f—ck it, you only live once.’”

Everyone should get their tissues ready as she even goes on to compare the album to, “The friend who’d stay up all night and just hold my hand while I’d sob relentlessly not knowing why.”

The hit maker concluded the note as she stated, “I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it. Home is where the heart is x.”

In the upcoming album, Adele co-wrote the majority of the music with writers and producers Max Martin, Tobias Jesso Jr, Greg Kurstin, and Shellback, all of whom worked on the smash hit that was her third album ’25’.