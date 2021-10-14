‘Hamilton’ Trans Actor Suni Reid Claims Retaliation Over Request For A Gender-Neutral Dressing Room, Insists They Were Threatened & Misgendered

Published by

OK Magazine

Hamilton star Suni Reid, a non-binary performer who is openly transgender, is taking aim at the beloved Broadway production, claiming their contract was not renewed in retaliation over their request for a gender-neutral dressing room.

Reid — who appeared in the Broadway, Chicago and Los Angeles Hamilton productions in both ensemble and principle roles — filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint, per Deadline, with their attorneys, Lawrence M. Pearson and Lindsay M. Goldbrum, pointing out: “Publicly, Hamilton is a beacon of diversity and appears committed to causes seeking social justice and harmony.”

“Behind the curtain, however, the Company’s management will force out a Black, transgender cast member simply because they stood up for themselves and advocated for a more equitable workplace, and therefore called that public image into question,” the lawyers reportedly declared in a statement.