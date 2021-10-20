It’s Always A Dancer… JoJo Siwa Splits With ‘Best Girlfriend in The World’ Just 9 Months After She ‘Changed My Life Forever’. Why? Her ‘DWTS’ Partner.

After fans speculated JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew were having trouble in their relationship, a source squealed the duo have called it quits.

The reason may be surprising, as an insider alluded Siwa’s relationship with her Dancing with the Stars partner Jenna Johnson could be partly to blame.

“They split,” a source spilled to The Sun, adding: “Kylie became jealous of the relationship JoJo has fostered with Jenna. JoJo is a mess.”

The insider claimed JoJo’s “busy” schedule also led to their demise, noting “JoJo has always been a workhorse” and has had trouble putting her relationship first over her career.

Siwa made history when she joined season 30 ofDWTS. In a series first, the 18-year-old singer — who recently came out as pansexual — was chosen to dance alongside a female professional partner.

On Monday’s episode, the Nickelodeon star and Johnson danced a flawless foxtrot. Set to “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise)” from the 1978 cult classic Grease, the duo earned a perfect score from the judges. The bubbly blonde took to social media to gush over the amazing feat.

“WOW!!!!! I have literally no words!!!!😭😭😭😭I am on cloud 528183629 right now!! Tonight @jennajohnson and I got the FIRST perfect score of the season on @dancingabc 🌟🔟🌟🔟🌟🔟🌟🔟!! 4 10’s!!!,” she wrote via Instagram on October 18.

The Nebraska native continued: “I’ve cried and smiled SO much tonight. The amount of respect that I have for all 4 judges @derekhough @carrieanninaba @brunotonioliofficial @lengoodmanmbe is massive so to get a perfect 10 from all 4 of them tonight means SO much to me!!!”

The Dance Moms alum began to drop hints regarding her sexuality at the start of the year when she lip-synced along to Lady Gaga‘s “Born This Way” on TikTok and then donned a t-shirt that read “Best Gay Cousin Ever.”