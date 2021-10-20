Sara Gilbert And Linda Perry’s Divorce Is Negotiated and Finished; Share Custody; Neither To Pay Support

Radar Online
Although the couple split up nearly two years ago, Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry’s divorce was only finalized this week.
According to court documents obtained by People, a judge signed off on the couple’s settlement on October 15. This comes two years after Gilbert first filed for divorce from Perry in 2019.
The court documents make it clear that the two will share joint legal custody of their son, Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, who is only 6-years-old. In the docs, Gilbert and Perry were “ordered to regularly confer and share information concerning Rhodes’s care, wellbeing, physical and mental health, education and welfare.”
The documents also make it clear that it will be “the responsibility of the party in whose home Rhodes is then residing” to basic decisions regarding their son.
Neither Gilbert nor Perry will receive or have to pay alimony, according to the outlet.
The newly divorced couple reportedly first started dating in 2011 and then made the decision to get married a few years later in 2014. Rhodes was born in 2015. Although Rhodes was the first child shared by the couple, Gilbert was already a mother-of-two, sharing her son Levi Hank and her daughter Sawyer Jane with her ex-partner Ali Adler.
The outlet also confirmed and reported in December of 2019 that Gilbert was the one who filed for divorce from Perry. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce.
When the couple officially separated in August of 2019, they had been married for almost 6 years.
“Everything happens for a reason,” Perry reportedly told the publication a few weeks after the divorce filing was made available to the public. “All I can do is continue my journey.”
“I’m still on an incredible adventure with Sara. I love her. I adore her,” Perry also reportedly said last year. “We have a beautiful child together. So that journey has not ended, it’s evolved into something else.”
Neither Gilbert nor Perry have made any new statements or comments about the divorce settlement.