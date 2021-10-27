Jonas Brothers land Netflix comedy show

The Jonas Brothers have landed a Netflix comedy special.

The ‘Sucker’ hitmakers – siblings Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas – will be roasted by the likes of Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, and Jack Whitehall in ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’, while ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Kenan Thompson will serve as the host.

In a video announcement, Nick said: “Hey we’re the Jonas Brothers and we have a very exciting announcement for you. Were doing a Jonas Brothers family roast. It’s a one-of-a-kind comedy special that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your family.”

Kevin added: “You’ll see us like you’ve never seen us before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests.”

Their message was repeatedly punctuated by Joe simply saying: “Roasted”.

At the end of the video, Nick asked his brother: “You really don’t understand how the roasting thing works, do you?”

His sibling responded: “Roasted”

The hour-long special will premiere on 24 November.

Over the summer, the group’s single, ‘Remember This’, was part of NBC’s coverage of the Olympic Games’ Closing Ceremony and they previously admitted it was an “honour” to be involved.

Nick tweeted: “What an honor… Our performance of Remember This (NBC Olympics Edition) just aired as part of the Closing Ceremony on @NBC!! We are so proud of you

“@TeamUSA [flex emoji] Let’s get it!! #TokyoOlympics (sic)”

And he later added: “So special to be able to have our song as a part of the Olympics this year. Remember This (NBC Olympics Edition) is OUT NOW! (sic)”

Joe tweeted: “Our Remember This (NBC Olympics Edition) performance just aired during the Closing Ceremony of #TokyoOlympics on @NBC!!

“Getting to perform this song at the Olympics Closing Ceremony is quite the bucket list moment for me!! Remember This (NBC Olympics Edition) is OUT NOW (sic)”

And Kevin Jonas watching the performance amid the closing ceremony was a moment he will “never forget”.

He tweeted: “A moment I’ll never forget [mindblown emoji] Our Remember This (NBC Olympics Edition) performance just aired on

@NBC during the #TokyoOlympics Closing Ceremony!! Wow!! (sic)”