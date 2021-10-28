Like Madonna, Like… Lourdes Leon Revealing Modeling Pics Push Limits; Posts Days After Report She Cringes Over Mom’s Sexy Looks

Do as I say, not as I do!

After a source spilled Lourdes Leon is mortified by her mom, pop icon Madonna, dressing provocatively at 63, the model shared a risqué snap via social media.

The 25-year-old shared a series of snaps wearing a sexy dominatrix-inspired outfit via Instagram on Wednesday, October 27.

Lourdes sizzled in a black bodysuit with sheer tights and high pointed toe heels for a new Mugler campaign. The daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon has been busy as of late. She walked the runway show for Bottega Veneta in Detroit on October 21.

The sexy snap comes at a peculiar time after an insider spilled to OK! the eldest of the Queen of Pop’s six children, Lourdes and Rocco Ritchie, 21, are growing tired of their mom dressing sexy at her age. (Madonna is also Mom to David Banda, 15, as well as 8-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone.)

“They can’t understand why [her behavior] needs to be so hyper and gratuitous,” dished the source. The Grammy winner recently made a jaw-dropping appearance on late-night TV, in which she crawled across host Jimmy Fallon’s desk and flashed her bum to the audience.

The Material Girl songstress’ children love and respect her, “but it makes them cringe to see her writhing around naked and making a fool of herself,” the source added, explaining that Lourdes and Rocco have “struggled for years” with her attention-seeking behavior.

“Madonna thinks she’s being hip and irreverent and still gets this huge kick out of shocking people, but it’s reaching a boiling point,” the insider continued, noting the kids are planning an intervention to let her know how they are feeling.

“[The siblings] plan to sit their mom down and tell her she needs a reset before she winds up imploding and ruining her legacy,” concluded the insider.

Lourdes recently revealed her mom was a “control freak” and controlled every aspect of her life as she was growing up. “I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school,” she told Interview magazine earlier this month.