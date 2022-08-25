Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Drops First Single & Steamy Music Video: WATCH

chemicalXrecords/youtube chemicalXrecords/youtube

Blazing her own trail!

Madonna’s 25-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon proved that musical talent most definitely runs in the family, releasing her debut single and accompanying music video for “Lock&Key” on Wednesday, August 24.

A dreamy pop song with callbacks to Lady Gaga, Leon, who released the single under the moniker “Lolahol,” can be seen throughout the video sporting several futuristic outfits, including a skin-tight neon pink dress and a bikini made of what appears to be rope.

chemicalXrecords/youtube

Garnering nearly 100,000 views in its first few hours on YouTube, Madge took to social media to congratulate her daughter on her musical debut.

“I Am So Proud of You Lola !” the “Material Girl” songstress wrote on her Instagram Story shortly after the single went live.

GIVING MOM A RUN FOR HER MONEY!: LOURDES LEON TOP SOCIAL MEDIA THIRST TRAP MOMENTS: PHOTOS

chemicalXrecords/youtube

The star’s introduction to the music world comes just shy of a year after she teased expanding her career horizons in a conversation with actress Debi Mazar for InterviewMagazine.

“I don’t have a specific goal,” Leon explained when probed about her professional aspirations, adding that she “probably should” have clear-cut objective.

“Financially, modeling is a smart decision,” she continued. “I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do.”

chemicalXrecords/youtube

But it seems Leon was well aware that she was more than just her modeling chops.

LOURDES LEON INDULGES MOM MADONNA SPORTING SEXY COSTUMES DESPITE OBJECTING TO QUEEN OF POP SHOWING TOO MUCH SKIN

“I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects,” she said.

While at the time, Leon said she was unsure of how she felt about acting — “I think it’s about finding a role that wouldn’t be too far off from who I am already,” she spilled at the time, adding that “honestly, actors really annoy” her — she said she felt indifferent when it came to releasing music of her own.

“As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it,” she shared. “Maybe it’s too close to home,” she continued, seemingly referencing her famous family.