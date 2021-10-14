Lil Nas X says Doja Cat is his ‘biggest inspiration’

Lil Nas X has hailed Doja Cat as his “biggest inspiration”.

The 22-year-old star has taken to Twitter to heap praise on the ‘Juicy’ hitmaker, admitting that he’s been inspired by her career success and also described Doja as “hot”.

Nas – who recently released his long-awaited debut album, ‘Montero’ – wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “doja cat has become my biggest inspiration. she puts so much effort into everything she does. and she’s hot. (sic)”

Doja, 25, made a guest appearance on Nas’ new album.

And Nas previously admitted that he loved working with the chart-topping star.

He shared: “She’s a fun person, she takes things seriously but doesn’t take things seriously – you know what I mean?

“She takes what she does seriously like you can tell she puts a lot of effort into everything she does.”

Asked what he particularly likes about Doja, Nas added: “Her music, her videos, her personality is very colourful.”

Meanwhile, Doja previously confessed that she’s become more restrained on social media since finding fame.

The rapper was hugely enthusiastic about social media before she released her debut album ‘Amala’ in 2018, but Doja admits she’s become more cautious with her posts over recent years.

She explained: “I used to be on Periscope a lot. I’d be live for 10 or 12 hours at a time. I’d be making beats, and they weren’t any good, but it was fun.

“I would just be yelling at and roasting people, and they would be like, ‘Damn, why are you so mad?’ But then some people would think it was funny and go along with it. That was me back then, and I love going in on people, but I stopped because with a big platform, you don’t want to hurt anybody.

“You have power and you’re looked at a certain way, and if you go in on people and s***, it doesn’t help you or them, and they can tear you down more than you can tear them down.”