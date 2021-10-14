‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin Thinks Kate McKinnon Is A Dead Ringer For Her In Upcoming ‘Joe Exotic’ Miniseries

Published by

OK Magazine

Carole Baskin is already impressed by Kate McKinnon‘s transformation for the upcoming Peacock miniseries based on Tiger King.

The Saturday Night Live star is slated to play Baskin in the show which is reportedly titled Joe Exotic. The CEO of Big Cat Rescue thinks McKinnon is a dead ringer for her.

She told TMZ she was stunned by the comedian’s transformation. Baskin felt that producers nailed her wardrobe. Baskin was surprised that even the accessories were spot on when McKinnon was seen sporting a necklace on-set that Baskin didn’t even wear in the Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness docuseries.