Tom Cruise’s Shocking New Face, Plastic Surgeons Weigh-In

Tom Cruiseshocked the world when he made a rare appearance — with what appeared to be a brand-new face.

The 59-year-old looked puffy when he was spotted in the stands at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game with his 26-year-old son, Connor Cruise, over the weekend.

Many barely recognized theTop Gun actor when he was caught on the Jumbotron during Saturday’s MLB rivalry face-off. Radar has spoken to two plastic surgeons who explain what Cruise could be doing to that beautiful mug of his.

It’s worth noting that neither doctor has worked on Cruise personally, but they are experts in their field — meaning, they know what they are talking about.

According to Pam Agullo, MD, it could be a “filler abuse.”

“Shocked to see how much Tom Cruise has changed. He had managed to look so good for such a long time,” she tells us. “Definitely seems like he has gained a lot of weight, or is a case of filler abuse.”

Agullo adds, “If that’s the case, it is the perfect example of how under inexperienced hands, fillers actually make you look older.” While she just saw a close-up of the actor, she says it “would be interesting to see if the rest of his body shows weight gain as well though.”

Our plastic surgeon expert also points out that Cruise “seems to be suffering from thinning hair too” and “his skin would also benefit from microneedling treatment, or radio frequency procedure to tighten skin and stimulate collagen production.” Agullo advises Cruise to “take an aggressive anti-aging approach asap!”

Dr. Frank Agullo aka Dr. Worldwide seems to agree with Agullo.

“Tom Cruise has always seemed to defy aging, but in this photo it seems like he has gained facial weight or had too much fillers to the cheeks,” he tells Radar.

“He has excess upper eyelid skin and wrinkles around the eyes which would benefit from a blepharoplasty and skin tightening. He is also showing jowls and loose neck skin which would benefit from skin tightening or a lower facelift,” Dr. Worldwide adds.