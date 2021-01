As you may know, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy visits former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago for "cordial" meeting https://t.co/797U12qHyA pic.twitter.com/SXRgVvZrHK — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 28, 2021

NBC Anchor Brian Williams said he had footage of the meeting but instead shared the iconic “you complete me” scene from the film Jerry Maguire.

Intentional or not, this is just an astonishingly excellent display of shade:

Someone PLEASE TELL ME what happened tonight on @11thHour with Brian Williams! ๐Ÿคฃ pic.twitter.com/VjzwMPbtt2 January 29, 2021