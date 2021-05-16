Dolly Parton Young: Singer jokes Botox is why she always looks happy; Pledges to ‘look as young as her plastic surgeons will allow’

Dolly Parton joked Botox is the reason she always looks so happy.

The ‘9 To 5’ hitmaker says she is “often told” she looks “so happy” but she puts that down to the cosmetic procedure rather than feeling 100 per cent in herself all the time.

Sharing her secret to always looking happy, she quipped: “I’m often told I look so happy, but to be honest … that’s the Botox. Well not all of it, but some of it anyway!”

And speaking virtually at the #WOW: Whole Health Includes Mental Health event held in Los Angeles, she added: “But seriously, we all experience moments of anxiety or depression at one time or another. I believe it’s how we handle those moments that ultimately defines us.”

Meanwhile, Dolly previously insisted she hasn’t “got time to be old”.

The 74-year-old singer said: “I don’t think about my life in terms of numbers. First of all, I ain’t never gonna be old because I ain’t got time to be old.

“I can’t stop long enough to grow old. I bet you I won’t look much different when I’m 95, if I live that long, because I’m like the Gabor sisters.”

Dolly also joked she plans to keep up her youthful appearance with cosmetic procedures, as she said she will “look as young as her plastic surgeons will allow.”

She added: “I’m gonna look like a cartoon. I’ll have on the makeup. I’ll look as young as my plastic surgeons will allow me and [with] all the makeup and lighting and all that. But I think more than anything, it’s about what comes from inside you.

“It’s an attitude and you gotta shine from within. Sometimes, that can make you feel young and make you seem young to other people.”