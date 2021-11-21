Janet Jackson Super Bowl Incident is Focus of NY Times Documentary; Want to Strip Layers and Reveal in ‘Today’s Perspective’

The upcoming Janet Jackson documentary will explore her Super Bowl incident with “today’s perspective.”

Back in 2004, Janet was performing ‘Rock Your Body’ with fellow singer Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl XXXVIII half-time show when a wardrobe malfunction – which occurred Justin tore open her costume as part of the act – left her right breast exposed.

Speaking about the new documentary ‘Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson’, director Jodi Gomes explained: “I think because, you know, we wanted to f rame the picture and look at everything through a new lens and look at it from today’s lens to find out exactly what happened. It was a massive performance that touched a lot of people and it had a lot of unintended consequences, and we wanted to just look at it from today’s perspective and put it under a microscope and look at the how and the why. One person was treated differently than the other, and I just think it made a lot of sense for me at this time.”

The documentary is being produced by filmmakers at The New York Times . the same team behind, ‘Framing Britney Spears’, which explored the #FreeBritney movement surrounding the fight to free the pop star from her conservatorship.

Showrunner Mary Robertson told Entertainment Tonight: “I think one of the many things that we took away from the experience, making and releasing ‘Framing Britney Spears’ and the follow-up film

‘Controlling Britney Spears’ was that there can be incredible value in bringing journalistic rigor to subject matters that others perhaps trivialized, minimized, overlooked in some ways.

“That was certainly part of the ambition that undergirded this approach and this concept. I think also that much as with the Britney Spears film, you know, we saw then with those films and we see with this film that it can be critical importance to look at an event that we may realize now we’ve misremembered in context to provide context.”