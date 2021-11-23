Ghislaine Maxwell Reasoned She Should Look The Other Way With Ex Jeffrey Epstein Because Her Father Told Her To ‘Do Whatever It Takes To Keep Your Man’: Report

Published by

OK Magazine

A new documentary has uncovered the strong influence Ghislaine Maxwell‘s father had on her life and relationships.

The new Discovery+ docuseries Chasing Ghislaine reportsthe accused accomplice to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had an extremely close relationship with her father Robert Maxwell.

“She wanted to be like her father,” The Post journalist Vicky Ward states in the special, per New York Post. “It’s critical in understanding why a man like Jeffrey Epstein would have been so extraordinarily compelling to her.”