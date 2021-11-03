Kristen Stewart Engaged: DC Comics Gets Police Protection; Kal Penn; Dan Levy’s ‘Big Brunch:’ Entertainment Roundup

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart Heading Down The Aisle

Actress Kristen Stewart announced Tuesday that she and her partner, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, are getting married after Meyer proposed to the “Spencer” star.

Stewart dropped the news during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” explaining that’s Meyer’s proposal was “really cute” and everything she dreamed it would be. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it,” Stewart said.

The two have been a couple since 2019 and Stewart has long hinted at her desire to get married, shunning gender roles associated with marriage and engagements along the way. “I wasn’t specific at all. It’s not a given that I would be the one,” Stewart added. “With two girls, you never know like who’s going to fulfill what fucking gender role thing. We don’t do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was so fucking cute.”

Superman Artists Get Police Protection

The revelation of Jon Kent’s bisexuality in the upcoming “Superman: Son of Kal-El” has proven to be a lightning rod moment for LGBTQ comic readers, but it has also engendered a hateful blowback from bigoted members of the fandom as well.

The worst of this reactive class resulted in DC Comics and the artists working on the new series receiving death threats simply for the book’s existence. According to TMZ, the threats became so real that DC Comics asked the Los Angeles Police Department to offer protection for its staff and its Los Angeles studio. Police patrolled outside staffers’ homes and the office.

The patrols have since stopped for now after the threats weren’t acted upon, but the fact that the LAPD had to be contacted at all speaks to the level of fear the company and its workers felt due to the negative response to the progressive move.

Kal Penn Opens Up On Coming Out

Actor and former Obama staffer Kal Penn’s coming out announcement ahead of his memoir’s, “You Can’t Be Serious,” release has garnered praise in the last few days. Even Penn’s former boss offered him congratulations.

Penn told TMZ that Barack and Michelle Obama reached out to him to congratulate him and his fiance, Josh, on their engagement and having the strength to come out publicly. Penn also detailed that many of his Hollywood friends have offered similar sentiments since he publicly came out as gay over the weekend.

The “Designated Survivor” star also spoke to why he felt now was the right time to speak candidly about his life, including his sexuality. “I wanted to write a book for the 20-year-old me … for the person who, like me, was told anything you want to do is crazy,” Penn said. “Just do that thing.”

Dan Levy’s “Big Brunch”

With “Schitt’s Creek” in the books, Dan Levy is now set to take his fans to brunch in his new cooking competition show “The Big Brunch.” The project will debut on HBO Max in 2022 with Levy hosting a battle between undiscovered culinary artists that also celebrates the universality of cooking within culture. Contestants will compete for a “life-altering prize.”

Everybody has a friend, a family member or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do, they just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale,” Levy, who also created the show, told Variety. “Thanks to an almost obsessive love of food, I’ve been lucky to come across many of those people in the culinary world … special humans who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level. I created this show for them.”

“What we love about this special show is that it serves more than mouth-watering culinary delicacies; it’s about heart, a love of cooking and spotlighting talent whose unique skills elevate the beloved brunch menu,” added HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey.

Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons